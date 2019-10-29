Ethersocial Price Reaches $0.0069 (ESN)

Ethersocial (CURRENCY:ESN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Ethersocial has a market cap of $252,180.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of Ethersocial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethersocial coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethersocial has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00216213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.01490042 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00040574 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003056 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00116301 BTC.

About Ethersocial

Ethersocial (CRYPTO:ESN) is a coin. Ethersocial’s total supply is 74,272,591 coins and its circulating supply is 36,612,618 coins. Ethersocial’s official Twitter account is @ESNfoundation . The official message board for Ethersocial is blog.ethersocial.network . Ethersocial’s official website is ethersocial.network

Ethersocial Coin Trading

Ethersocial can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethersocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethersocial should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethersocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

