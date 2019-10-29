Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,100 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 555,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ESNT traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. 385,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 64.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $126,216.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,279,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $94,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,787.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,381 shares of company stock worth $414,217 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

