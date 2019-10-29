Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 303.78%. The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. 513,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,351. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 86.78, a quick ratio of 86.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

EQC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded Equity Commonwealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

