Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apergy Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Apergy in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Apergy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Apergy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

NYSE:APY opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. Apergy has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $43.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $278.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Apergy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apergy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apergy by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.