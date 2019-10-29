EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQM. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.18.

Shares of NYSE EQM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. 1,004,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,884. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. EQM Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $406.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.94 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 32.78%. On average, research analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.94%. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 7,335.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,051,000 after buying an additional 8,899,503 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,760,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $659,478,000 after buying an additional 923,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after buying an additional 838,799 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,231,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,406,000 after buying an additional 736,941 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 885,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,558,000 after buying an additional 476,781 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

