Enviva Partners (EVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Enviva Partners to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect Enviva Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.87. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24.

EVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on Enviva Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

