Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 61,886 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,886 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 190.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.10. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CONE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

