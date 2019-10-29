Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 50,764 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,764 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 348.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $328,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

