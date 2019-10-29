Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,669 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. AdvicePeriod LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000.

NYSEARCA GBF opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $120.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average of $116.56.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

