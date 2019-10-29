Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,047,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,509,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,977,000 after purchasing an additional 261,019 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,505,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 30.2% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,502,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,736,000 after purchasing an additional 813,225 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,066,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 130,306 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.14 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

BRKS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $232,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

