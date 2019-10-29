Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enel Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Enel Americas in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel Americas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.16.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

Enel Americas has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.