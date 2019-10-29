Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Encana were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encana by 85.9% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Encana by 13.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 20,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Encana by 12.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Encana by 31.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encana by 30.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fred J. Fowler bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 194,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,748.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock worth $276,200. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECA shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Encana from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Encana in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of NYSE ECA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. 16,576,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,357,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. Encana Corp has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Encana’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

