Enbridge’s (ENB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at US Capital Advisors

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by US Capital Advisors in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$39.40 and a 12-month high of C$51.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.14. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion and a PE ratio of 19.51.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$13.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.7605829 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Francis Shamla sold 2,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.30, for a total transaction of C$120,000.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,035 shares in the company, valued at C$2,177,455.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

