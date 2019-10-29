Empire Industries (CVE:EIL) Shares Down 5%

Empire Industries Ltd. (CVE:EIL)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, approximately 9,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 98,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.

Empire Industries (CVE:EIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.56 million for the quarter.

Empire Industries Ltd. designs, builds, supplies, and installs premium entertainment attractions and ride systems for the entertainment industry. The company's Media-Based Attractions segment designs and manufactures complex ride systems, telescopes, and custom machinery and equipment; and provides parts and service of amusement park attractions.

