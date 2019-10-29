Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
EMMS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.75. 3,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,313. Emmis Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Emmis Communications news, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 5,625 shares of Emmis Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $26,831.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.
About Emmis Communications
Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.
