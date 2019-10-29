Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

EMMS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.75. 3,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,313. Emmis Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Emmis Communications news, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 5,625 shares of Emmis Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $26,831.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 181,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emmis Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

