Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 6,500 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Churchill Downs makes up approximately 3.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.13% of Churchill Downs worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

CHDN traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.02. 5,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,314. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.85 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 15.76%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

