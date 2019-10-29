Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 11,500 Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 109.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 46,469 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 61,163 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of USAP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $114.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

