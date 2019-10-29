Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.09% of TPI Composites worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 748,204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,551.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 563,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 529,050 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 761,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 341,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,456,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,995,000 after purchasing an additional 284,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,949,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of TPIC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.44. 10,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,194. The company has a market cap of $707.29 million, a PE ratio of 255.50 and a beta of 1.72. TPI Composites Inc has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $330.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William E. Siwek bought 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $50,051.79. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,895.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

