Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Position in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,195 shares during the period. Dover Motorsports comprises about 1.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Dover Motorsports were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dover Motorsports by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dover Motorsports by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Dover Motorsports by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 251,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. 2,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,477. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $71.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Dover Motorsports’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dover Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

