Eidelman Virant Capital Has $391,000 Position in Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its holdings in Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter worth $29,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter worth $3,207,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter worth $708,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lovesac by 86.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the second quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOVE stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. 2,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,164. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. Lovesac Co has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lovesac Co will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOVE. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

