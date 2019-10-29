EDC Blockchain (EDC) Market Capitalization Reaches $21.97 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $21.97 million and approximately $914,358.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Bit-Z, DDEX and LocalTrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033809 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00072379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001331 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00097371 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,250.25 or 0.99562042 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002275 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000476 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000351 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, P2PB2B, Bit-Z, DigiFinex and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

