EchoLink Hits 24 Hour Volume of $95,153.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $95,153.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $525.79 or 0.05627626 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046069 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031963 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

