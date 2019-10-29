Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) Short Interest Update

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 42,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,014. Eca Marcellus Trust I has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eca Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 81.85%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Eca Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

