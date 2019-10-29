East West Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Shares of EWBC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,675. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $56.09.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.98%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
