East West Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,675. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 31.98%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.51 per share, with a total value of $38,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,603 shares in the company, valued at $716,401.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 25,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $1,000,266.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 538,250 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,330. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

