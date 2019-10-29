East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWBC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 36.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. FSI Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 281,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 329,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 25,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $1,000,266.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 538,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,657.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul H. Irving acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.69 per share, with a total value of $38,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,068.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.