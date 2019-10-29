Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Up 15.0% in October

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $117.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shavon Cape bought 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $65,567.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,608.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

EBMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.