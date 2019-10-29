DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF remained flat at $$68.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.