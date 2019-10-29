Dynex Capital (DX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 157.13%. The company had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Dynex Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

NYSE:DX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,573. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $376.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.