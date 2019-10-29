Dynamic Capital Management Ltd Purchases 3,940 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. EQT comprises 1.8% of Dynamic Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EQT by 1,246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

EQT stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

