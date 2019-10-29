Dynamic Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,656 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 7.4% of Dynamic Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $2,779,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total value of $21,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,199,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total value of $320,575.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,558 shares of company stock valued at $22,152,389. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.08.

FDS stock opened at $257.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.02. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.31 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

