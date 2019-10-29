Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 35,852 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,852 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,905,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,746,000 after acquiring an additional 929,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,220.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,137 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,508,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,007,000 after acquiring an additional 205,093 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8,836.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,677 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.78. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $47.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. ValuEngine cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $984,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,548.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

