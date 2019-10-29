Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 12,351 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,351 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $191.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day moving average is $207.22. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $169.04 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on Mcdonald’s to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.56.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.