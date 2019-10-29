Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $7.97 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $182.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

