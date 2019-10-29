Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Aaron’s worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Aaron’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

AAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp set a $88.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Aaron’s to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.