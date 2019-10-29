Dunelm Group plc (DNLM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 20.50 on November 22nd

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 845.96 ($11.05) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 836.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 874.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 482.80 ($6.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 992 ($12.96).

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNLM shares. HSBC raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Dunelm Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 877.50 ($11.47).

In other Dunelm Group news, insider William Reeve acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 815 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of £8,150 ($10,649.42).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

