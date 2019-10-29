Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 903.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Duke Realty worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,966,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,217,000 after buying an additional 2,320,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,112,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,613,000 after buying an additional 151,116 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,970,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,125,000 after buying an additional 283,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,140,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,885,000 after buying an additional 144,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,650,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,778,000 after buying an additional 530,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.03.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $213.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.46 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $254,553.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $342,890.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

