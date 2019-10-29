Dropbox (DBX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/22/2019 – Dropbox was upgraded by analysts at Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.92.

10/22/2019 – Dropbox was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

10/9/2019 – Dropbox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

10/8/2019 – Dropbox had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Dropbox was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2019 – Dropbox is no longer covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

9/26/2019 – Dropbox is no longer covered by analysts at Macquarie.

9/26/2019 – Dropbox is no longer covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. 1,438,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,141. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 23,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $440,072.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $158,327.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,276 shares of company stock worth $1,666,898. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $1,310,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dropbox by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 148,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 51,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

