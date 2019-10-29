Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 840 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669,780 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13,410.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,626,000 after buying an additional 1,792,893 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,362,000 after buying an additional 1,528,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $16,182,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $136.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.03 and a 52 week high of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

