Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 526 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 786,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,413,000 after acquiring an additional 81,426 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

