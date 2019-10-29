Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 132,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $157.97. 2,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,068. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.80 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.57.

