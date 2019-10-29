Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $236.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.65 and a 200-day moving average of $213.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

