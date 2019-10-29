Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.4% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.51.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe bought 7,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $498,079.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 143,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,851. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.30. 204,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,140,363. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

