Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.76.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $250.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $1,579,698. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

