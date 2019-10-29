DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of DSL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.81. 294,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,573. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

