Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Announces Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Dorman Products stock opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

