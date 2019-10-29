Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Donegal Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 230. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.00 and a beta of 0.39. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $14.80.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 1.75%.
About Donegal Group
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.
