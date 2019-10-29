Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Donegal Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 230. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.00 and a beta of 0.39. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

