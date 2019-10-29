Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 target price on Docusign and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Danske initiated coverage on Docusign in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Docusign from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.45. Docusign has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $235.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.81 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Docusign will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,360.00. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $135,400.00. Insiders sold 66,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,109 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

