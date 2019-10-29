DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Down 51.4% in October

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded DLH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other DLH news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLH by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in DLH by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DLH by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DLH by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLHC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.03. DLH has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities analysts predict that DLH will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

