Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.96, approximately 1,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 73,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Dixie Group alerts:

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $100.39 million for the quarter.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.