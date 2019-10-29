Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.84

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.84 and last traded at $82.60, with a volume of 23451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1513 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 36,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,806,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

